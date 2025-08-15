The future looks bright for children at a Surrey primary school as plans for a new floodlit sports pitch have been given the thumbs up by councillors.
But some neighbours of Worplesdon Primary School were hoping that Guildford Borough Council wouldn’t give the green light – as they say their “only real protection” from the “detrimental impact” is the limited operating hours.
The school’s proposal for a multi-use games area (MUGA) in Fairlands has been given the go ahead after councillors approved the scheme.
Members of the GBC planning committee green-lit the application on August 13 after a heated debate which pitted neighbours’ quality of life against the school’s push to improve PE provision for its 552 pupils.
Neighbour to the school, Matthew Giles, told the committee the scheme would have a “detrimental impact” on his home.
He said: “Consider how you would feel if this proposal was metres from your house, bedroom window or quiet back garden, as is the case for us.”
Mr Giles raised concerns about the impact of the sports field on the existing bat population.
He added: “The only real protection for affected neighbours and wildlife is strict enforcement of operating hours. Without this the precedent will be set for the school to extend use in future.”
The proposed operating hours outlined in the reports are 8am-8pm Monday to Friday during school terms, 9am-4pm on Saturdays and no use on Sundays.
But headteacher Kareen O’Brien told councillors the sports pitch was crucial to meet PE requirements, reduce overcrowding in break times and allow children to play safely in all weathers.
She said: “Whilst the school benefits from a good-sized field, children are unable to use it in wetter months which most recently has been five-six months of the year.”
She explained the MUGA will allow children to play across year groups as well as join in extra-curricular activities. Ward Councillor Honor Brooker said the current lack of space meant even basic play equipment like bats and balls or skipping ropes could not be used.
Parent and local resident Michelle Seymour also strongly supported the plan.
“Without this facility our children risk falling behind other schools,” she said, before adding: “It will be a genuine community asset, providing a safe high-quality venue for local sports clubs and youth groups.”
Councillors acknowledged the depth of feeling from residents and said they empathised with their concerns about noise and light issues.
Members agreed the impact on residents would be mitigated by the “stringent” conditions of use and the harm would not outweigh the physical education benefits.
Cllr Patrick Oven reasoned that floodlights are now very different to 20-30 years ago and are now angled down at the pitch to prevent upward light pollution.
Cllr David Bilbé said: “These things always come down to a balance: a balance between the needs of children, the need to not sit and play on PlayStation all the time, but get out and run around and enjoy their lives.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.