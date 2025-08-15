We’ve got your number: that’s what police have told a failed shoplifter after dropping his phone while fleeing a supermarket in West Byfleet.
A teenager caught stealing alcohol from Waitrose around 7.50pm on Friday, August 8, left empty handed thanks to the efforts of a good Samaritan and store security.
But the suspect will have hand himself in to Woking police station if he wants his mobile back, as he dropped it in a hurried getaway.
The suspect is a bearded Asian teenage boy who was wearing a gold chain necklace, black trainers and socks, and white shorts with a black stripe on the outside leg.
His black Nike hoodie had a white stripe down each arm, witnesses should call 101 quoting PR/45250097323.
