Police are investigating reports of an attempted robbery on a south Woking footpath involving a man with a knife.
The victim told Surrey Police he was walking along Moor Lane in Sutton Green around 10.15pm on Monday, August 4, when he was approached by another man.
The victim was walking home when the suspect, who was dressed entirely in black, threatened the pedestrian and attempted to rob him before running away.
Enquires are ongoing but witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call 101 or message Surrey Police via their Facebook page quoting reference 45250096364.
Police have also confirmed investigations are ongoing following a helicopter-assisted pursuit and following accident which left an injured woman lying on a busy road.
Investigating officers are adamant the incident wasn’t a hit and run, as some witnesses had claimed.
The chain of events began shortly before midnight on Friday (August 8) when officers attempted to stop a Yamaha motorcycle on Lockfield Road.
A short pursuit followed after the motorbike failed to stop, with the pillion passenger coming off after the driver got into trouble at the Robin Hood roundabout.
“The pillion passenger, a woman in her 20s, was given medical treatment at the scene by paramedics,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.
“The rider, a man in his 20s, fled the scene but was located with the assistance of the police helicopter a short time later, and the matter remains under investigation.”
Police have also reported that a burglar stole car keys after entering a house on White Rose Lane through the back door sometime overnight last Friday (August 8).
Jewellery was also stolen following a similar incident at a house in Forest Road, Pyrford, sometime between 4am and 7.30am the next morning.
The reference numbers are 45250097435 and 45250097477, respectively.
