Hundreds of rubber ducks bravely navigated the River Wey south of Woking to raise money for the Surrey Care Trust.
They were taking part in the annual Surrey Care Trust Duck Dash in aid of the trust’s community programmes.
The competitors were cheered on by enthusiastic spectators who witnessed a quacking race.
Surrey Care Trust is a charity committed to helping people in Surrey gain skills, confidence and qualifications to improve their lives.
Funds raised by the Duck Dash were spent on the trust's educational support, mental health support and family mentoring initiatives, and numerous Nurture through Nature activities, to help people overcome barriers and achieve their full potential.
The trust’s fundraising and marketing manager Rachel Perez-Lofty said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this year's Duck Dash.
"The unwavering support from our long-standing partner the Guildford Lions Club once again made this event a resounding success. Their dedication to community fundraising is truly inspiring.
“We are also incredibly grateful for the generous sponsorship from CEOX, Brewers Decorator Centres and Thales UK. Their commitment to supporting local initiatives like ours makes a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable people and families across Surrey.
“It was a fantastic day and we extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated, volunteered and helped make it such a memorable event."
Alongside the Duck Dash was Guildford Lions' Raft Race and a vibrant parade of giant ducks beautifully decorated by Surrey Care Trust's service users, partners and corporate supporters such as CEOX, Brewers and Thales. These unique creations powerfully highlighted the impact of the trust's work and the tangible difference it makes in the community.
Anybody can be involved in the work of the Surrey Care Trust as a volunteer, fundraiser or friend. For more information visit www.surreycaretrust.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.