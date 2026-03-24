A planning application has been submitted to Woking Borough Council for the installation of three padel courts and associated floodlighting at Pyrford Lakes Golf.
The application site is on the eastern side of Warren Lane.
A planning statement, prepared by Brodie Planning Associates Ltd on behalf of The Pad Group Pyrford Ltd & Get Golfing CIO to accompany the application (PLAN/2026/0197), states: “The site for the proposed padel courts sits to the west of the internal access road to the golf club, on an area periodically used for overflow car parking. The courts are proposed within the northern section of the overflow car park.
“There are no residential properties within the immediate surrounding area – the closest are over 100m to the north. Given the separation distance between the site and these properties and the boundary vegetation immediately to the north of the application site, no impact will result to residential amenity.”
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