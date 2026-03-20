A key element in the Thameswey sale is a debt for equity swap that will convert the council’s existing loans into shares but banks a historic loss of about £42 million associated with the investment. Cllr Steve Greentree (Liberal Democrats: Knaphill) said: “It’s sad to see the £42 million loss in a venture that should never have been put at risk by a local borough council in a geography that is no way related to Woking.