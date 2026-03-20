The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, usually known simply as Italia Conti, is in Henry Plaza, Victoria Way, in a purpose-built facility which it has inhabited since 2022.
The building was designed in part by Hayley Newton-Jarvis, the current chief executive, who worked closely with Benoy architects to produce a structure which was ideally suited to the needs of a modern dance and drama school, with spacious studios, light in the right places, ballet bars which emerge from the finest-quality sprung floors, and a dynamic yet welcoming atmosphere.
Hayley is the sixth in the line of women leading Italia Conti and to her it seems nothing unusual. After all, her grandmother ran the school, then her aunt, then her mother.
“There have only ever been two families in charge,” she said. “The actress Italia Conti started it in 1911 and her niece Ruth took it over. My Nan, Eve Sheward, was her secretary and when Ruth wanted to sell, she was interested. My granddad was an accountant and managed to get a loan so they bought it.”
The couple, Eve and Don Sheward, were, Hayley said: “Working class with not a lot of money but savvy. They built the business up and handed it on to my aunt and then my mum ran it. So the idea that women in charge was unusual never occurred to me.”
Inclusion and excellence are at the heart of Italia Conti’s ethos. The school produces ‘triple threat’ performers – ones who can act, sing, and dance to a professional standard – and works to include people of all backgrounds, genders and sexualities.
“People are here to feel safe and comfortable,” said Hayley.
Hayley is full of praise for the staff, many of whom are triple threat performers too and so can turn their hands, and feet, to almost anything.
“A lot of us are ‘Conti kids’ – that is, Conti graduates – who had a wonderful time which we want to pass on. The staff work over their hours because they believe in the product.”
Hayley is also passionate about sharing Italia Conti’s skills and opportunities as widely as possible.
With this in mind, Italia Conti has launched the Noël Coward Scholarship, named after the playwright and Conti alumnus, to support selected students. The scholarship is another example of what Hayley sees as the core values of Italia Conti: “rigorous training, pastoral care and a belief in the potential of every student”.
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