Police have launched an appeal for witnesses as a group of males assaulted a man off a Woking street before smashing his car.
A man was treated at the scene following the incident at Britannia Wharf, off Monument Road around 5pm on Monday, March 9.
Investigations are ongoing as an 18-year-old man from Woking initially arrested for causing ABH and criminal damage was later released with no further action.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 45260027612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The front windscreen of a blue Nissan Juke on Effingham Court, Mount Hermon, was also smashed sometime between midnight on Friday, March 6, and 8am the following Sunday (45260027450).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.