Woking MP Will Forster has demanded Surrey County Council reconsider its decision to end the free school meal holiday voucher scheme, warning that vulnerable children could lose an important safety net.
Mr Forster raised the issue in Parliament on the 10 March, warning the government of the risk to struggling families and their children.
He has also put forward a motion in Parliament calling on Surrey County Council to urgently reconsider the decision to end free school meal vouchers.
The scheme, which provides supermarket vouchers to families whose children receive free school meals during school holidays, has supported families across Surrey during periods when children are not in school.
Mr Forster said schools play a vital role not only in education but also in ensuring children’s wellbeing, including making sure they are receiving regular meals.
Speaking about the decision, Mr Forster said: “Schools are one of the most important places where we can make sure children are safe, supported and getting the nutrition they need.
“For many families, free school meals provide the reassurance that their child will eat at least one proper meal a day. During school holidays, the voucher scheme has helped bridge that gap.
“Ending this support risks leaving some of the most vulnerable children without that safety net.”
Mr Forster also highlighted the wider safeguarding role schools play in supporting children and families.
“Schools are often the first place where concerns about a child’s wellbeing are noticed. Ensuring children remain supported outside term time is an important part of protecting their welfare.
“I urge Surrey County Council to reconsider this decision and work with schools and local communities to ensure no child goes hungry during the holidays.”
Mr Forster said he will continue to raise the issue with Surrey County Council and push for continued support for families and children who rely on free school meals.
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