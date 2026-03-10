Epworth Choir is joining forces with Genesis Chorale, the Chameleon Arts Orchestra and professional soloists to perform Haydn's epic piece The Creation at the Welcome Church in Woking on March 28 at 7.30pm.
The concert will support the Samson Centre, which helps more than 200 people across Surrey living with multiple sclerosis to stay active, connected and positive. It receives no government or NHS funding and relies on fundraising and donations.
A spokesperson said: “Epworth Choir have been performing in Woking and supporting local charities for nearly 70 years. We love to join forces with other local choirs because it gives us the chance to perform with a full orchestra and to sing larger works.”
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