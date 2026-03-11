Hawthorn tree located on the driveway of property - Crown reduction to a maximum of 2m and cutting diameter to a maximum of 40-50mm in adherence with BS3998:2010 (Tree Work Recommendations). To maintain structural integrity, prevent the tree from encroaching on the driveway, and remove deadwood/crossing branches. (Works subject to TPO 626/0166/1972). Note : permission not required for deadwood. 12 Guernsey Farm Drive, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4BE. TREE/2026/8043