Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of a single storey rear extension, alterations to existing side extension. 2 Wild Acres, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6PT. PLAN/2026/0134
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding. 20 Cornwall Avenue, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7EX. PLAN/2026/0152
Canalside
Erection of a single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation following demolition of existing conservatory. 29 Woodham Waye, Woodham, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5SJ. PLAN/2026/0165
Display of 1 internally illuminated fascia sign, 2 internally illuminated projecting signs, 2 internally illuminated ATM surrounds and 2 non-illuminated signs (Address Panel and Night Pay). Lloyds TSB, 30 - 32 Commercial Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6ER. PLAN/2026/0032
Change of use from barbers (E(c)(ii)) to restaurant and hot food takeaway (Sui Generis), single storey front extension and extract flue. 82 Walton Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5DW. PLAN/2026/0164
Erection of signage to south-east elevation comprising internally illuminated fascia sign affixed to existing glass wall. 3 Commercial Way, Woking, GU21 6XR. PLAN/2026/0048
Retention of externally illuminated fascia sign to the front elevation of the building. Bradstowe Dental Surgery, Chobham Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4AL. PLAN/2026/0181
Display of internally illuminated sign. Atifs Superstore, 103-105 Walton Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5DW. PLAN/2026/0137
Heathlands
Extension to existing dropped kerb. Sripura, 5 Egley Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0AU. PLAN/2026/0143
Horsell
Erection of first floor rear extension, addition of crown roofs to existing single storey flat roofs to side and rear, alterations to fenestration and demolition of existing rear extension. 11 Wheatsheaf Close, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4BL. PLAN/2026/0146
Proposed single storey side and rear extension to existing garage. Holly Cottage, 36 Cheapside, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4JQ. PLAN/2026/0173
Full planning application for an extension to the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) switchboard room, together with the erection of a freestanding UKPN electrical substation and ancillary metering kiosk within the rear service yard. MCLAREN SUPPORT SERVICES LTD, McLaren Technology Centre, Chertsey Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4YH. PLAN/2026/0150
Erection of a rear outbuilding and raised decking. 14 Lych Way, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4QG. PLAN/2026/0174
Hawthorn tree located on the driveway of property - Crown reduction to a maximum of 2m and cutting diameter to a maximum of 40-50mm in adherence with BS3998:2010 (Tree Work Recommendations). To maintain structural integrity, prevent the tree from encroaching on the driveway, and remove deadwood/crossing branches. (Works subject to TPO 626/0166/1972). Note : permission not required for deadwood. 12 Guernsey Farm Drive, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4BE. TREE/2026/8043
Hoe Valley
Erection of an outbuilding following demolition of an existing conservatory. 219 High Street, Old Woking, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9JH. PLAN/2026/0161
Mount Hermon
Erection of a hip to gable roof extension with rear dormer and front rooflight. This is an additional application following the approval of previous applications PLAN/2024/0158 & PLAN/2025/0333. West Hill Lodge, West Hill Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7UL. PLAN/2026/0169
Change of use of the existing ground floor restaurant (Class E) to residential (Class C3) use to form 6no. residential studio units. External works to the building facade approved under PLAN/2025/0459. Cardinal Place, Guildford Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7LR. PLAN/2026/0177
Pyrford
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. 3 Elveden Place, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8XT. PLAN/2026/0157
Erection of a single storey side extension. 115 Princess Road, Maybury, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8ER. PLAN/2026/0172
T1 : Large mature Sweet chestnut tree - Reduce canopy by approximately 2 meters from 8 meters to suitable growth points on overextended limbs to reduce sail in canopy, thin out canopy by approximately 10% due to overcrowded canopy from previously being pollarded, prune any epicormic growth and lift side of canopy overhanging the carriage way by 5.6 meters from ground level for vehicle clearance. (Works subject to TPO 626/0072/1966). 6 Blackdown Close, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8LQ. TREE/2026/8044
St Johns
Erection of a rear outbuilding. 4 Larchwood Road, St Johns, Woking, Surrey, GU21 8XB. PLAN/2026/0168
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