My thanks to
your readers
I would like once again to thank all News & Mail readers for helping me to raise funds for Ukraine children via the charity World Vision.
My series of books, Uncle Chris’s Collection of Crafty Short Stories, have been featured in the newspaper and I am delighted to report that £1,500 has now been raised and sent to World Vision.
World vision is a charity I’ve been supporting for 30 years. I’ve been sponsoring a child in Africa with them and since the war in Ukraine they asked their sponsors for any help we could provide for Ukraine children, so I used my books as a way to help them.
The charity has helped Ukraine people by providing food, blankets and heating equipment in the harsh winter.
My fundraising has moved on well. I have been a speaker at Ascot Rotary and also Bracknell Rotary, and next week I will be speaking at Bracknell's Women’s Institute AGM, where I hope I may sell some more books.
My next target is £5,000 for Ukraine children.
Berkshire Radio have on two separate occasions read out a mystery short story on air that I recorded, and Hampshire’s Fiesta FM have done the same thing. One of my stories was longlisted recently for the “Mysterious Murder Short Story” competition this year.
The judges said: “A good old-fashioned crime story that packs a heist in under 3,000 words, and quite twisty. It kept me guessing till the end, and I felt I really knew the characters.”
The three books I have published are a collection of short stories, each a 10-minute read with a twist at the end. They are £10 each, online from Amazon or Waterstones.
Once again, thank you to the News & Mail and its readers for helping to spread the message of the books.
Pete Frost
Author
Cancer support
Lymphoma Action are delighted to announce the return of our National Conference, taking place on Friday, 8 May at the Milner Hotel in York. Anyone affected by lymphoma is welcome to attend, whether they have received a diagnosis themselves or are supporting a loved one.
Readers might be interested in this unique opportunity to hear from lymphoma experts, meet others affected by the condition, ask questions and share experiences.
We will be joined by medical professionals who will talk about why lymphoma causes symptoms and the side effects of treatment, and our dedicated wellbeing sessions will offer practical tips for day-to-day living.
Attendees will also hear the personal story of someone with a lived experience of lymphoma.
There will be time to connect with others affected by lymphoma throughout the day, and to find out more about the services and support Lymphoma Action has available as the UK’s leading charity dedicated to this type of blood cancer.
Tickets for the National Conference cost £30 per person (including lunch and refreshments) and prior booking is essential.
Amanda Harris
Lymphoma Action
