More than 250 guests gathered at the Hilton Hotel on Saturday evening for the Mayor of Woking’s Gala Spring Ball, raising funds for the her chosen charity, Citizens Advice Woking.
Guests invited by the Mayor Amanda Boote, included Woking MP Will Forster, representatives of community organisations and charities, and other district mayors from across Surrey.
Also in attendance was the Lord Mayor from Woking’s German twin town of Rastatt, Monika Muller.
Ms Muller said: “I am delighted to share warm greetings. We have been close friends for 25 years this year and a close friendship has developed over all these years. In times of global crisis and wars it is important to cultivate friendships and understand one another.”
Cllr Boote said: “Connections like these enable us to learn from one another, to gain new perspectives, and to build a strong future together.”
She also thanked gold sponsor MSC Cruises, which opened an office in Woking town centre last year. The top prize in the event’s casino competition was a cruise departing from its cruise terminal in Southampton.
Guests also paid tribute to dedicated fundraiser Sam Molner, who died last month aged 66 from cancer. During his lifetime he worked tirelessly to raise £144,000 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Mr Molner’s family were welcomed on stage to receive applause for his fundraising work.
A charity auction featured prizes including hotel stays, signed Paul Weller CDs, spa days and a McLaren Motorsports experience, raising thousands of pounds for Citizens Advice Woking.
The event, organised by Sam Kiteley Events, brought together community leaders, residents and visitors for an evening of fundraising in support of the organisation, which provides free advice and support to people across the borough.
