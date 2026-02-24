A community partnership in Knaphill is celebrating a major boost for inclusive sport after securing vital funding for new football equipment that will benefit dozens of young and adults in the local area.
The Woking Wolves Disability Football Club and the Knaphill Schools PTA have received support from Surrey county councillor Saj Hussain through the Your Councillor Community Fund to purchase new FA-approved mini soccer heavy duty wheeled goalposts and netting.
The project is a joint initiative between the Knaphill Schools PTA and Woking Wolves, who use the Knaphill School field as their year-round training ground.
Until now, the existing goalposts have not been of FA-approved standards and better equipment was needed to help the club expand and compete at higher levels.
For Woking Wolves, a volunteer-run club dedicated to making football accessible to players of all ages and abilities with disabilities, the new goals represent an investment in opportunity, inclusion and growth.
With around 50 registered players across under-12, under-16 and adult teams, the club trains every Saturday morning throughout the year and regularly competes in Surrey FA Pan-Disability tournaments.
Its mission is to provide a safe, inclusive and enjoyable football experience where every player can develop skills, build confidence and feel part of a supportive community.
The new FA-approved goals will allow the club to meet competition standards, and, as importantly, the equipment will also be used during all football PE sessions at the Knaphill Federation of Schools, as well as by local sports groups running after-school community football clubs on the Knaphill School site.
This shared investment strengthens the bond between school and community, ensuring that children, young people and adults alike have access to high-quality football facilities.
Thanks to the Your Councillor Community Fund and the collaboration between dedicated volunteers, the school PTA and local representatives, football in Knaphill is set to become more inclusive, more accessible and more inspiring than ever.
Vikki Zeila, of Knaphill Schools PTA, said: "This partnership shows what can happen when a school and its wider community work hand in hand. As a PTA we are thrilled to widen the access to great football opportunities via our school."
Matt Cronin, junior welfare officer, Woking Wolves, added: "These new goals are a huge step forward for our club. They give our players the chance to train and compete with confidence, while reinforcing our commitment to making football inclusive and accessible for all.”
Cllr Hussain said: "I’m delighted to have supported this fantastic partnership between Woking Wolves and the Knaphill Schools PTA.
“This project is a brilliant example of how community funding can make a real difference — creating inclusive opportunities, promoting physical activity and ensuring that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy physical activity in a safe and supportive environment.
“It’s wonderful to see local organisations working together to strengthen opportunities for everyone in Knaphill."
Additional funding was also accessed via the Football Foundation to purchase the full set of goals.
For more information about Woking Wolves see www.wokingwolves.com, and for Knaphill Schools PTA visit www.knaphillschoolspta.org.uk
