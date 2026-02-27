Girls aged 8 to 12 across the area are invited to take part in a rare opportunity to build confidence, wellbeing and self-expression skills with internationally acclaimed author, journalist and brand strategist Sophie Jane Lee.
Ms Lee is visiting Chobham as part of her UK book tour promoting Beyond Palatable: A Manifesto for Unapologetic Women.
Hosted by Fearless Girls Club, the Surrey-based social enterprise known for its confidence and wellbeing clubs and subscription boxes for girls aged 8 to 12, the Finding Your Voice workshop will take place on Saturday, 25 April, 2pm to 3.30pm, at St Lawrence C of E Primary School in Chobham.
Open to all girls in the community (not just club members), the session is part of Fearless Girls Club’s expanding workshop programme, designed to equip girls with practical life skills before the challenges of the teenage years.
Ms Lee has spent more than 14 years working with some of the world’s most influential organisations, including Disney, The Huffington Post and L’Oréal.
She now works globally with organisations and audiences to help people develop voice and confidence. The interactive session focuses on empowerment, wellbeing and stepping forward with confidence in everyday life.
The workshop is designed for all girls, not just those experiencing confidence challenges. It supports those already thriving as well as navigating change.
Elle Wilks, co-founder of Fearless Girls Club, said: “Confidence is not something girls either have or don’t have. It needs nurturing and practising, especially before the teenage years.
“We created Fearless Girls Club to give girls tools for wellbeing, self-expression and resilience so they can step forward with clarity and courage in every area of their lives.”
Spaces are limited at this 1.5-hour specialist workshop, with a cost of £20 for Fearless Girls Club members and £25 for non-members.
Book online at https://www.fearlessgirlsclub.co.uk/workshops-and-events
