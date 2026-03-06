A Woking couple have made history as their latest arrival was also a milestone one for a nearby birth centre.
Vicky Kelly and Alfie Morgan-Swallow welcomed their third child, Freddie, to the world at the Abbey Birth Centre at St Peter’s Hospital on February 18.
Staff joined the Knaphill couple in celebrating with the healthy baby boy being the 5,000th child to be born at the facility since it opened 12 years ago.
The centre’s Director of Midwifery, Dr Benedicta Agbagwara-Osuji, presented the happy couple with a gift hamper that contained a cuddly toy for Freddie and chocolate and soaps for his proud parents.
“From the minute we walked in here the staff were brilliant,” said Vicky and Alfie in describing their “amazing” experience.
After having their previous two children on the Labour Ward at St Peter’s the pair called their latest visit “relaxing” before praising the “tailored one-on-one support” from midwives.
The Abbey Birth Centre first opened in 2014 and is billed as a “home from home” for women who have uncomplicated pregnancies and want to give birth in a less clinical setting.
Run entirely by an experienced team of midwives, the centre provides personalised, one to one care and facilities including spacious birthing rooms with birthing pools. Many families choose the centre for its calm atmosphere and focus on personalised care.
Dr Agbagwara-Osuji said: “Welcoming the 5,000th baby into the Abbey Birth Centre is a wonderful milestone for our team and our community.
“We are privileged to support families at such an important moment in their lives, and I’m incredibly proud of the personalised, compassionate care our midwives provide every single day.”
