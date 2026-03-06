Dozens of garages on a south Woking estate could be bulldozed to make way for housing.
Plans to replace 36 “largely vacant” garages at the back of 16 to 30 Ash Road with seven three-bedroom homes have been lodged with Woking Borough Council.
A precedent has already been set as a previous application to build 27 affordable homes on the 0.65 hectare brownfield site was approved, only for permission to elapse.
The new scheme put forward by Tunsgate Homes for the rectangular will “deliver a high standard of architectural design” according to the applicants with a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced housing (4) planned.
“The development will make an important contribution towards meeting local housing needs,” states the Design & Access statement.
“The provision of three-bedroom dwellings across the Borough has fallen below the identified need for this size of dwellings. This application seeks to redress this balance to some degree.”
