Dozens of garages on a south Woking estate could be bulldozed to make way for housing.

Plans to replace 36 “largely vacant” garages at the back of 16 to 30 Ash Road with seven three-bedroom homes have been lodged with Woking Borough Council.

A precedent has already been set as a previous application to build 27 affordable homes on the 0.65 hectare brownfield site was approved, only for permission to elapse.

Ash Road Mayford Garage Plans
A range of detached, semi-detached and terraced housing is proposed for the triangular site. (Andrew Malcolm Architecture)

The new scheme put forward by Tunsgate Homes for the rectangular will “deliver a high standard of architectural design” according to the applicants with a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced housing (4) planned.

“The development will make an important contribution towards meeting local housing needs,” states the Design & Access statement.

Find out about planning applications that affect you by visiting the Public Notice Portal.

“The provision of three-bedroom dwellings across the Borough has fallen below the identified need for this size of dwellings. This application seeks to redress this balance to some degree.”