Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0939 (Application for Prior Approval under Class MA, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) to convert the upper floors from commercial Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to form six self-contained residential flats). Pearl Assurance House, 28 High Street, Woking, GU21 6BW. HABREG/2026/0001