Planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to March 2
Canalside
Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 7 apartments. Barclays, Town Gate House, Church Street East, Woking, GU21 6AE. PLAN/2026/0130
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for replacement of rear outbuilding windows with roller shutter doors. 90 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater, Woking, GU21 5NS. PLAN/2026/0144
Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0939 (Application for Prior Approval under Class MA, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) to convert the upper floors from commercial Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to form six self-contained residential flats). Pearl Assurance House, 28 High Street, Woking, GU21 6BW. HABREG/2026/0001
Heathlands
Subdivision of the plot and erection of 7No 2 storey dwellings (4 x terraced, 2 x semi detached and 1 x detached) with associated parking and landscaping, following the demolition of 36 Garages and associated hardstanding. Garages And Land Rear Of 16 To 30, Ash Road, Woking. PLAN/2026/0020
Replacement increased-height roof to the existing dwelling house, erection of front extension to porch, minor fenestration changes and removal of chimney. Woodside Cottage, Heath House Road, Woking, GU22 0RD. PLAN/2026/0138
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Insertion of side rooflights. Little Paddock , Brunswick Road, Brookwood, GU24 0AQ. PLAN/2026/0148
Erection of a single storey side extension with integral garage following demolition of existing attached and detached garages. White Hall , Hook Heath Road, Woking. PLAN/2026/0151
Horsell
Erection of a first floor rear extension. 11 Elm Close, Horsell, GU21 4TG. PLAN/2026/0176
Erection of a single storey front extension and part two storey, part single storey rear extension. 53 Thornash Road, Horsell, GU21 4UL. PLAN/2026/0147
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for change of use from Class C3 (Dwellinghouses) to Class C4 . Wheatsheaf Cottage , 40 Chobham Road, Woking, GU21 4AS. PLAN/2026/0136
Hoe Valley
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and front porch. 19 Selwood Road, Old Woking, GU22 9HS. PLAN/2026/0141
Erection of 4no. residential dwellings comprising 2no. semi-detached pairs with associated access track, landscaping, bicycle and bin stores. Land Adjacent To Rosecot, Moor Lane, Woking. PLAN/2026/0111
Proposed external alterations to existing buildings including replacement windows and new windows. Testing And Consultancy, Unit A And B, 126 High Street, Old Woking, GU22 9JN. PLAN/2026/0118
Non-material amendment to planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025 to amend plans and drawings under Condition 2 to make elevational changes to the classroom building and enlarged timber canopies for shading. St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield, Woking, GU22 9AL. PLAN/2026/0159
Knaphill
Formation of new vehicular access. 29 Swallow Rise, Knaphill, GU21 2LH. PLAN/2026/0127
Mount Hermon
Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer. Insertion of front and side rooflights. 3 Abbot House , Onslow Crescent, Woking, GU22 7AX. PLAN/2026/0114
Demolition of the existing building and construction of a 76-bed care home for older people (use class C2) with associated works, car/cycle parking, amenity space and landscaping. Lion House, 147 Oriental Road, Woking, GU22 8AP. PLAN/2026/0064
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Croftdale, Maybury Hill, Woking, GU22 8AB. PLAN/2026/0030
Pyrford
Erection of part single storey, part first floor front, side and rear extensions, roof extensions including erection of front and rear dormer windows and external alterations. 33 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford, GU22 8QY. PLAN/2026/0076
Erection of a single storey side extension and changes to fenestration. 14 Madeira Close, West Byfleet, KT14 6BL. PLAN/2026/0100
St Johns
Erection of single storey front, side and rear extensions. 1no rear dormer, 3no roof lights and 2no sun tunnels. Alterations to existing roof forms. Fenestration and landscaping alterations. Removal of 2no chimneys and reduction of the existing garage. 4 Larchwood Road, St Johns, GU21 8XB. PLAN/2026/0140
