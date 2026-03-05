Ellen Kent will bring Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly - by Ukraine’s Opera International Kyiv - to Woking’s New Victoria Theatre on March 13 and 14 respectively at 7.30pm.
Carmen promises passion, sexual jealousy and death starring Mariia Davydova (mezzo-soprano), and sopranos Elena Dee and Viktoria Melnyk. Sung in French with English surtitles, it features The Toreador’s Song, Habanera and the Flower Song.
Madama Butterfly stars Elena Dee, Viktoria Melnyk, Yelyzaveta Bielous (mezzo-soprano), and tenors Oleksii Srebnytskyi and Hovhannes Andreasyan. Sung in Italian with English surtitles, it tells the story of a Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant. Highlights include Humming Chorus, One Fine Day and Love Duet.
Tickets for either show cost from £23. To book visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
