Madama Butterfly stars Elena Dee, Viktoria Melnyk, Yelyzaveta Bielous (mezzo-soprano), and tenors Oleksii Srebnytskyi and Hovhannes Andreasyan. Sung in Italian with English surtitles, it tells the story of a Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant. Highlights include Humming Chorus, One Fine Day and Love Duet.