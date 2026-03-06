Everything We Love We Will Lose ( The Lightbox )

Yana Linch, Serenity Pond, Woking Art Society ( Yana Linch )

Howard Hodgkin (1932–2017). Palm and Window, 1990-91. Intaglio print with hand colouring in ultramarine blue egg tempera on Velin Arches (300 gsm). © The Estate of Howard Hodgkin. All rights reserved, DACS/Artimage 2026. Image courtesy Cristea Roberts Gallery, London ( Howard Hodgkin (1932 – 2017) Palm and Window, 1990-91 Intaglio print with hand colouring in ultramarine blue egg tempera on Velin Arches (300 gsm) © The Estate of Howard Hodgkin. All rights reserved, DACS/Artimage 2026. Image courtesy Cristea Roberts Gallery, London )

Elisabeth Frink (1930-1993). Baboon. Lithograph. Image courtesy of The Ingram Collection © The Elisabeth Frink Estate and Archive, Licensed by DACS, London, 2025 ( Elisabeth Frink (1930-1993) Baboon Lithograph Image courtesy of The Ingram Collection © The Elisabeth Frink Estate and Archive, Licensed by DACS, London, 2025 )

John Craxton (1922-2009). Cat and Goldfish, 1975. Linocut. Image courtesy of The Ingram Collection © The Estate of John Craxton, Licensed by DACS, London, 2025 ( John Craxton (1922-2009) Cat and Goldfish, 1975 Linocut Image courtesy of The Ingram Collection © The Estate of John Craxton, Licensed by DACS, London, 2025 )

The Gardens of Lobsteropolis by Philip Colbert ( Philip Colbert )

The Ingram Prize Solo Show. Installation view of The Ingram Prize, 2023 © Phil Adams ( Phil Adams )

Naum Gabo (1890–1977). Opus Seven (WE 47S), date unknown. Monoprint from professionally made end-grain block of Florida boxwood. Courtesy Cristea Roberts Gallery and the artist’s family ( Naum Gabo (1890–1977) Opus Seven (WE 47S), date unknown Monoprint from professionally made end-grain block of Florida boxwood )

Woking’s art lovers will have plenty to look forward to after the Lightbox Gallery and Museum released further details about its 2026 exhibition programme.

Highlights include:

Naum Gabo: Spatial Impressions (until 12 April): A rare selection of Naum Gabo’s (1890–1977) hand-printed woodblock works from the 1950s. Known primarily as a sculptor, Gabo found in printmaking a reflective practice that allowed him to explore geometry, rhythm, and motion.

Woking Art Society Spring Exhibition 2026 (until 22 March): An annual exhibition celebrating the creativity of local artists. Features paintings, drawings and mixed-media works – all available for sale – from landscapes to detailed studies and more.

Howard Hodgkin: In a Public Garden (28 March to 12 July): A major print retrospective of one of Britain’s most celebrated artists brings together more than 40 vibrant prints. Spans five decades, from 1966 to 2016.

Everything We Love We Will Lose (18 April to 5 July): This exhibition responds to shared narratives of loss. Working closely with people who have experienced pregnancy and baby loss, artists YARA + DAVINA are shaping the exhibition through embroidery, conversation and shared making.

Animal Encounters (11 July to 4 October): Brings together a lively selection of sculptures, prints, drawings, and paintings exploring the enduring bond between humans and the animal world. The exhibition features paintings, prints and sculpture by Roger Hilton, Elisabeth Frink, and John Craxton.

The Gardens of Lobsteropolis by Philip Colbert (25 July to 1 November): Welcomes visitors into Colbert’s exuberant visual universe. The exhibition presents large-scale paintings and immersive environments that combine art history, popular culture and imagery of digital life.

The Ingram Prize Solo Show (10 October to 3 January): Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, The Ingram Prize continues to champion emerging artists from across the United Kingdom. T he prize has become a significant platform for new talent.