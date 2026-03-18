A visit to a vintage clothing store in Woking town centre sounds even more amazing as they’re branching into live music.

Velvet Revival in The Peacocks is “expanding its creative offering” as an in-store space is being dedicated to to live music performances.

“The aim is to create a welcome environment where people can discover sustainable fashion, but also local music and creativity in an intimate setting,” said owner Andrew Froggatt.

The space will be launched this Saturday with a line-up of talented local artists performing throughout the weekend.

Shoppers can expect to hear a range of genres from acoustic folk to indie and classic rock, with visitors encouraged to drop in, enjoy the atmosphere and support local musicians.