There’s been a whirlwind of activity at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice as they’ve chalked up a partnership with one of the snooker’s biggest stars.
Jimmy White’s Sports Lounge (JWSL) has been confirmed as the charity’s newest Business Partner.
The six-time World Championship finalist and fellow JWSL director, Tony Thomson, recently visited the hospice to see first-hand the difference their vital support makes to patients and their families.
“We have chosen to support Woking & Sam Beare Hospice because so many people in our community have seen first-hand the incredible care and compassion the team provides to patients and their families,” said White and JWSL Social Media Manager, Hannah Preece.
“As a business committed to supporting our local community we have been truly inspired by the vital work and dedicated support they offer.
“We are proud to be able to work alongside such a fantastic charity and can’t wait to help in any way we can.”
A spokesperson for the charity explained that becoming a business supporter with the hospice means a lot more than just donating to the much-loved good cause.
It allows businesses to become party of a community-focused network who are all committed to making a real difference.
“We are passionate about building strong relationships with businesses in the local community and are excited to see the relationship with JWSL develop,” says Kimberley Dowling, Senior Income Generation Manager at the Hospice.
“We can already see how much it means to them to support us and are delighted to invite them into our business supporter network.
“We would love to hear from any other businesses who have been inspired by JWSL and would like to support the Hospice.”
If you would like to find out more information about becoming a Business Supporter, you can email the Hospice at [email protected]
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