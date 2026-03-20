A much-loved community running event that has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities over the years is preparing for lift-off once again on Sunday, 21 June.
The Martian Race, organised by Peter Croft, Woking Lions and other volunteers, returns to Horsell Common this summer with organisers inviting runners of all abilities to take part and help raise vital funds for charities and good causes supporting people across the local community.
Every pound raised goes directly to charitable causes. The event is run entirely by volunteers, meaning proceeds can be distributed to organisations working on the front line helping local people.
The race has generated significant funding for charities supporting young people, families and vulnerable members of the community.
Among the charities benefiting from the event are organisations working in areas such as youth mental health, disability support and homelessness.
LinkAble supports children and adults with learning disabilities, York Road Project helps people experiencing homelessness in Woking by providing accommodation, advice and long-term support to help individuals rebuild their lives, and Woking & Sam Beare Hospice provides specialist palliative care and emotional support to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses.
From the beginning, race founders Roger Chamberlain and Majid Qayyum have said that the event is about bringing the community together.
“The Martian Race has always been about more than running,” they say. “It’s about people supporting charities that make a real difference to lives across our community.”
Race director Peter Croft added that the event welcomes runners of all abilities with distances of 2km for children, short 5km and standard 10km trail races and a longer 21km half-marathon run as two laps.
“You don’t need to be an elite runner,” says Peter. “Many people run, jog or walk simply to support a charity they care about.”
For more information and entry details, visit www.martianrace.org
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