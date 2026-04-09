Canalside
#770051095 - OAK: Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter. Including full length branch to NE and any others. Clean ground vegetation / climbing plant Sever ivy and pull as much as possible. Cut ivy hanging over canal, poles required. (Works within Basingstoke Canal (East And West) - Conservation Areas) (Permission not required for deadwood). Land North East Of Ashton Court, Chertsey Road, Woking, Surrey. TREE/2026/8070
T1- Oak tree - Reduction of 1.5m-2m to bring crown back to previous pruning points, maintaining the tree at an appropriate size for its location within the centre of the driveway. The works will help manage encroachment towards the house, remove deadwood, and maintain clearance, while retaining the trees overall form and amenity value. (Works subject to TPO/0011/2009). Note: permission not required for dead wood. 39 Woodham Waye, Woodham, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5SJ. TREE/2026/8063
#770033476 - Oak Crown Reduction (Meters 3m) ~3m reduction to good growth where possible. Aim to rebalance the crown against the lean. Tree overhangs 50mph single carriageway. Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter and hangers. Clean ground vegetation / climbing plant Sever ivy and pull as much as possible. #770033473 - Oak Crown Reduction (Meters 3m) 1-2m reduction of height. 2-3m reduction of spread in all directions, cut to good growth where possible. Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter. Retain the one piece that's becoming welded into the stems. (Works within Basingstoke Canal (East And West) (Permission not required for deadwood). Land South Of Chertsey Road Bridge, Chertsey Road, Woking, Surrey. TREE/2026/8071
Heathlands
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single storey side and rear extensions. Erection of a rear dormer window following removal of existing first floor rear extension. Erection of detached garage/workshop following demolition of existing detached garage. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon, Guildford, Surrey, GU3 3PU. PLAN/2026/0243
Horsell
T1 - Sycamore, T2 - Lime, T3 - Sycamore, T4 - Lime and T5 - Sycamore : reduce back to previous points (approximately 3.5 in height being removed and 2m on width). T6 and T7 - Hornbeams - Fell. T8 and T9 - Conifers - Fell. T10 - Yew : (1m cutback from the driveway) (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). Birch House , 56 Woodham Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4EN. TREE/2026/8052
Knaphill
Lime Tree (T1 on Sketch Plan) - Re-pollard to previous points. This work was last done in 2021 (application TREE/2021/8012). This is required for ongoing tree management. Oak Tree (T2 on Sketch Plan) - Reduce crown by up to 3 metres or to previous pruning points. Thin crown by 10% and remove dead wood (permission not required for removal of dead wood). These works will improve the shape of the tree and support ongoing tree management. (Works subject to TPO 626/0426/1993). 41 Strathcona Gardens, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2AY. TREE/2026/8062
Erection of a stretched tent structure over the external area to the rear of the property. The Nags Head , Bagshot Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2RP. PLAN/2026/0252
Mount Hermon
Erection of a single storey rear extension, rear dormer window and insertion of 2No rear rooflights. 10 Midhope Close, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7UF. PLAN/2026/0246
T1 - Lime tree: Cut back canopy encroaching on buildings by 2.5m to give 2metres clearance. G1 - Hazel and Laurel: Cut back to give 2 metres clearance from building (Works subject to TPO 626/0445/1995). Flat 1, Ruxley Court, West Hill Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7XA. TREE/2026/8056
Pyrford
(T1) : Oak - Cut back overhanging lateral limbs by 2-3m to increase light into garden and reduce detritus. (Works subject to TPO 626/0113/1971). Linton , 26 Crossacres, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8QS. TREE/2026/8061
T1 - Oak Tree: Remove epicormic growth from main stem only to crown break, tree in front garden (Works subject to TPO 626/0072/1996). 31 Norfolk Farm Road, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8LH. TREE/2026/8074
T1) Oak - reduce by 3-4m to maintain size and alleviate stress on old reduction points. (Works subject to TPO/0023/2007). Land At Rear Of 36 Hare Hill Close, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8UH. TREE/2026/8059
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