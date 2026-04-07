WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 6 April.
Canalside
TREE/2026/8070: #770051095 - OAK: Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter. Including full length branch to NE and any others. Clean ground vegetation / climbing plant sever ivy and pull as much as possible. Cut ivy hanging over canal, poles required. (Works within Basingstoke Canal (East And West) - Conservation Areas) (Permission not required for deadwood). Land north east of Ashton Court, Chertsey Road
TREE/2026/8063: T1- Oak tree - Reduction of 1.5m-2m to bring crown back to previous pruning points, maintaining the tree at an appropriate size for its location within the centre of the driveway. The works will help manage encroachment towards the house, remove deadwood, and maintain clearance, while retaining the trees overall form and amenity value. (Works subject to TPO/0011/2009). Note : permission not required for deadwood. 39 Woodham Waye, Woodham
TREE/2026/8071: #770033476 - Oak Crown Reduction (Metres 3m) ~3m reduction to good growth where possible. Aim to rebalance the crown against the lean. Tree overhangs 50mph single carriageway. Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter and hangers. Clean ground vegetation / climbing plant sever ivy and pull as much as possible. #770033473 - Oak Crown Reduction (Metres 3m) 1-2m reduction of height. 2-3m reduction of spread in all directions, cut to good growth where possible. Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter. Retain the one piece that's becoming welded into the stems. (Works within Basingstoke Canal (East And West) (Permission not required for deadwood). Land south of Chertsey Road Bridge, Chertsey Road, Woking
Heathlands
2026/0243: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey side and rear extensions. Erection of a rear dormer window following removal of existing first-floor rear extension. Erection of detached garage/workshop following demolition of existing detached garage. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
Horsell
TREE/2026/8052: T1 - Sycamore, T2 - Lime, T3 - Sycamore, T4 - Lime and T5 - Sycamore : reduce back to previous points (approximately 3.5 in height being removed and 2m on width). T6 and T7 - Hornbeams - Fell. T8 and T9 - Conifers - Fell. T10 - Yew : (1m cutback from the driveway) (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). Birch House , 56 Woodham Road, Horsell
Knaphill
TREE/2026/8062: Lime Tree (T1 on Sketch Plan) - Re-pollard to previous points. This work was last done in 2021 (application TREE/2021/8012). This is required for ongoing tree management. Oak Tree (T2 on Sketch Plan) - Reduce crown by up to 3 metres or to previous pruning points. Thin crown by 10 per cent and remove dead wood (permission not required for removal of deadwood). These works will improve the shape of the tree and support ongoing tree management. (Works subject to TPO 626/0426/1993). 41 Strathcona Gardens, Knaphill
2026/0252: Erection of a stretched tent structure over the external area to the rear of the property. The Nags Head, Bagshot Road, Woking
Mount Hermon
2026/0246: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, rear dormer window and insertion of 2No rear rooflights. 10 Midhope Close
Decisions made
Decisions made during the period up to 6 April included:
Knaphill
TREE/2026/8027: Permitted: Holm Oak : Crown Reduction - Reduce height by 2 metres and spread of the tree by up to 4 metres. Current height: 18 metres, current spread 16 metres. Reason for works: To mitigate residents from escaping the property by climbing the tree. (Works subject to TPO 626/0426/1993). Cygnet Hospital, Cygnet Hospital, Redding Way, Knaphill
Pyrford
2026/0080: Permitted: Erection of a part first-floor and part two-storey front extension. Part two-storey and part single-storey rear extension with Juliet balcony. New porch and garage conversion to habitable accommodation. 2no canopy structures to the rear and side. External alterations and changes to fenestration. Following demolition of existing conservatory and existing porch (amended description). The Birches, Ridgway Road, Pyrford
St John’s
2026/0087: Permitted: Erection of a front dormer window, front porch alterations and changes to fenestration. Oakdene , Bridge Barn Lane, Woking
2025/0745: Permitted: Demolition of existing buildings on site. Redevelopment of the site to provide a self storage facility (Class B8) alongside associated access works, car parking, landscaping and other works. Goldsworth Road Industrial Estate, Woking
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