TREE/2026/8071: #770033476 - Oak Crown Reduction (Metres 3m) ~3m reduction to good growth where possible. Aim to rebalance the crown against the lean. Tree overhangs 50mph single carriageway. Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter and hangers. Clean ground vegetation / climbing plant sever ivy and pull as much as possible. #770033473 - Oak Crown Reduction (Metres 3m) 1-2m reduction of height. 2-3m reduction of spread in all directions, cut to good growth where possible. Deadwood Removal (Degree Moderate) All deadwood over 25mm diameter. Retain the one piece that's becoming welded into the stems. (Works within Basingstoke Canal (East And West) (Permission not required for deadwood). Land south of Chertsey Road Bridge, Chertsey Road, Woking