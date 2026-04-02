Surrey-based Fearless Girls Club has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Club Hub Awards 2026, recognising excellence in the UK children’s activities sector.
The Club Hub Awards celebrate outstanding businesses providing activities, classes and experiences for children and families across the UK.
This year saw 179 businesses submit 462 applications across 16 categories, making the 2026 awards the most competitive yet.
Fearless Girls Club, which has clubs in Chobham and Knaphill, has been shortlisted in two categories: Non-Profit Business of the Year and Start-Up of the Year.
The recognition reflects the organisation’s impact as a social enterprise supporting girls aged 8–12 to build confidence, critical thinking and resilience through clubs, workshops and subscription activity boxes.
The winners will be announced at the Club Hub Event on Saturday, 9 May in Birmingham, a national event bringing together children’s activity providers for a day of keynote speakers, workshops, networking and the awards ceremony.
Tessa Day, founder of Club Hub UK, said: “Huge congratulations to all our 2026 finalists. The children’s activities sector is full of passionate and inspiring business owners and it is fantastic to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they have on children and families across the UK.”
Elle Wilks and Kate Cooper, co-founders of Fearless Girls Club, said: “We’re proud to be recognised alongside so many brilliant organisations.
“Everything we do is about giving girls the tools to understand themselves, think independently and speak up with confidence. To be shortlisted in two categories in such a competitive field is a meaningful moment for us and our community.”
The Club Hub Awards are unique in the sector as they are judged entirely by an independent panel, with no public voting, recognising businesses that demonstrate excellence, innovation and impact.
To find out more about Fearless Girls Club, visit www.fearlessgirlsclub.co.uk or email [email protected].
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