Change of use of the ground floor unit from sui generis (former takeaway) to Class E (indoor sport and recreation) for use as a small, class-based reformer Pilates studio. The studio will operate on a pre-booked, timetabled basis with a maximum of 6?8 attendees per session. No external alterations are proposed. Simla Spice, 8 Broadway, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2DR. PLAN/2026/0011