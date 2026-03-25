Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of bike and bin store together with associated landscaping at 140 High Road, Byfleet. Byfleet Beds And Furniture, 140 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7RD. PLAN/2026/0214
Canalside
Erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Whitecott, 20 The Gateway, Woodham, Woking, GU21 5SL. PLAN/2026/0217
Goldsworth Park
Installation of 2no VRF air source heat pumps within an open mesh enclosure and associated works. St Andrews Church, Goldsworth Park Centre, Woking, GU21 3LG. PLAN/2026/0210
Installation of replacement roof plant. Alterations to exisitng trolley bays. Fenestration alterations including to existing service yard area. Internal alterations to shop floor and back of house areas on the first floor. Waitrose, Unit 1to 3, Goldsworth Park Centre, Woking, GU21 3LG. PLAN/2026/0187
Heathlands
Erection of a single storey rear extension replacing existing flat roof with pitched roof and conversion of garage into habitable room. Alterations to fenestration. Rustics, 51 Egley Road, Woking, GU22 0AY. PLAN/2026/0222
Loft conversion with extension to the hipped roof and rear roof lights. Replacement door and windows to rear ground floor. Penistone , 38 Prey Heath Close, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0SP. PLAN/2026/0211
Erection of a one-and-a-half-storey front and side extension and a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Lisa, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0PS. PLAN/2026/0196
Prior Approval under Part 6 Class A of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the erection of two agricultural barns to replace the existing. Runtley Wood Farm, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green, Guildford. PLAN/2026/0220
Erection of a single storey side extension to accommodate disabled access and lift. St Edward Orthodox Church Cyprians Avenue, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood, Woking, GU24 0BL. PLAN/2026/0167
Horsell
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension, installation of bifold doors to the rear elevation and 2No roof lights. 12 Elm Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4TG. PLAN/2026/0199
Erection of a two-storey front extension, garage conversion and erection of a single-storey rear extension. 7 Common Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4DB. PLAN/2026/0203
Erection of a front outbuilding. Dowhills, Heather Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4JR. PLAN/2026/0232
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a single storey rear extension. 24 Well Close, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4PT. PLAN/2026/0212
Single storey rear extension and first floor side extension. Replacement dual-pitched roof with rear facing box dormer to create habitable accommodation at second floor level. Alterations to fenestration casements and new first floor side (north) facing window. Ewhurst, Horsell Way, Horsell, Woking, GU21 4UJ. PLAN/2026/0198
Hoe Valley
Loft conversion with four front roof lights and four rear roof lights. 3 Baynton Road, Old Woking, Woking, GU22 8JT. PLAN/2026/0206
Formation of new vehicular access. 42 Westfield Road, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9NA. PLAN/2026/0236
Knaphill
Erection of a two-storey front extension and a part two-storey, part single storey rear extension. Erection of a rear outbuilding following demolition of existing detached garage. 9 Barnby Road, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2NL. PLAN/2026/0207
Change of use of the ground floor unit from sui generis (former takeaway) to Class E (indoor sport and recreation) for use as a small, class-based reformer Pilates studio. The studio will operate on a pre-booked, timetabled basis with a maximum of 6?8 attendees per session. No external alterations are proposed. Simla Spice, 8 Broadway, Knaphill, Woking, GU21 2DR. PLAN/2026/0011
Mount Hermon
Erection of a rear single storey extension, open porch to front elevation and insertion of 2no. ground floor side facing windows. Harehunter Lodge , Lytton Road, Woking, GU22 7BH. PLAN/2026/0218
Demolition of existing porch and garage and erection of single storey front extension and two-storey side extension. Alterations to fenestration. 2 Blandford Close, Woking, GU22 7EJ. PLAN/2026/0201
Pyrford
Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. New front porch and addition of front and rear dormers. Changes to fenestration. 3 Belmore Avenue, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8LN. PLAN/2026/0226
Installation of 3x Padel Courts and associated floodlighting. Pyrford Golf Club , Warren Lane, Pyrford, Woking, GU22 8XR. PLAN/2026/0197
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