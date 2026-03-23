The annual Friends of Woking Community Hospital charity quiz night was held last Saturday evening, 21 March.
Horsell Village Hall was packed with 11 tables of enthusiastic regulars ready to pit their knowledge and memory against a series of searching questions.
Quizmaster Barry Luckham was on good form with brain-teasers on all manner of subjects, from William Shakespeare to famous Taylors.
One round included the puzzle of how much the letter Z is worth in the Polish edition of Scrabble (the answer is 1).
Anne Luckham managed to keep score with each team playing their joker at different times. The final round ended with a nail-biting finish with just one point between first, second and third!
As well as a Heads and Tails competition, the raffle was a high point of the evening with lots of quality prizes.
Boz the greengrocer donated a basket of fruit, estate agents Seymours a crate of wine, and there was a watch from Casio, signed caps from McLaren, voucher for two cocktails from the Loft at Woking Hilton, £20 from the Red Lion, £20 from the Cricketers, and flowers, wine, chocolates, and beer donated by trustees and Friends.
The raffle alone raised £455 and the total for the evening was more than £1,500, with everyone present having had an entertaining and challenging time.
All the proceeds will go towards projects at the Woking Community Hospital, and without the support of all our sponsors and Friends this could not happen.
Please visit the Friends’ website at www.fwchwoking.com and Facebook TFWCH for more details and how to become a Friend.
The Friends of Woking Community Hospital is a registered charity which supports the local NHS hospital. It was founded in 1970, and has since raised more than £1million for the hospital.
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