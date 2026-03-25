Excitement is building as an event that LEGO fans will love to pieces is returning to Woking.
The world’s favourite toy will be celebrated at the leisure centre as it’s hosting the Woking Brick Festival on April 19.
And it’s definitely not kids-only as everyone from families and collectors to adult builders and fanatics will find something to love at the “brick-tastic” event.
Activities will include speed building competitions to mosaic-making, with minifigure hunts and a dedicated building area also among the highlights.
The festival is also a potential treasure trove for fans as visitors can also snap up new, rare and retired LEGO sets, minifigures, accessories and more.
“The Woking Brick Festival will also showcase a brand new and unique selection of LEGO displays crafted by master builders from across the country,” said a spokesperson.
“There will be a chance for visitors to chat with LEGO building maestros about their latest projects, snag some inside trips and leave brimming with inspiration.”
Billed as a “celebration of all things LEGO”, the Woking Brick Festival has become one of the biggest events of its kind in Surrey following its launch in 2018.
Doors open at 11am with tickets costing £8 for adults and £6 for children, with an extra-value family £20 ticket also available.
There’s a further incentive as people who snap up a £13 Early Bird ticket will get an extra hour of LEGO fun (10am) and a free gift upon entry.
“Whether you're a die-hard collector or a casual LEGO fan, the Woking Brick Festival at Woking Leisure Centre is the place to be,” added the spokesperson.
“So don't miss the chance to be a part of the most epic LEGO celebration!”
Visit www.wokingbrickfestival.com for more information or to buy tickets, or visit www.brickfestivalevents.com
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