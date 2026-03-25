A pensioner had a right royal treat as staff at a West End care home granted a lunchtime wish.
Marie Mackenzie was thrilled when the Care UK team at Greenview Hall arranged for the 89-year-old to have lunch with Chelsea Pensioners Club.
The resident wanted to reconnect with British Army veterans as she travelled across British Isles, Europe and the World with her husband when he was serving.
Several pensioners, wearing their iconic red uniforms, travelled from the Royal Hospital Chelsea to West End along with members of the Quick Response Memorial Woodland (QRMW).
Marie said: “It felt wonderful to be back in the company of people who understand army life.
“Hearing their stories brought back so many happy memories, it truly made my day.”
Other residents with links to the armed forces joined in with Chelsea Pensioner David giving a lively fact-filled talk about life at the hospital.
Paul from QRMW explained how the charity began, sharing moving anecdotes about its work before inviting residents to visit Woodlands in the future.
The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which allows residents to make wishes – big or small.
Meera Govindapillai, Home Manager at Greenview Hall, said: “We knew this would be a special and emotional visit for Marie, and it was amazing to see how much joy it brought her on the day.
“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share passions and ambitions, and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality.
“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the Chelsea Pensioners Club and the QRMW, as well as to the team here at Greenview Hall – we all had a wonderful afternoon!”
Greenview Hall is accredited by the Veteran Friendly Framework – a collaboration between several armed forces charities.
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