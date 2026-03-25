A Knaphill woman was nearly four times over the drink-drive limit when stopped by police in Woking.
Gemma Burges was given a 32-month ban by Guildford Magistrates after admitting to a count of drink-driving.
The court heard the 35-year-old of Highclere Court gave a reading of 136 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 in millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35/100, after being stopped on East Hill in Maybury on December 1.
The defendant was given a Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement following her plea on Friday, March 20. She was also given a mandatory 32-month ban, which can be reduced by 32 weeks on completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course.
Burges was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge with her guilty plea being taken into account by magistrates.
An uninsured motorist who was caught driving a dangerously damaged vehicle on one of the busiest roads in Woking has also been given a six-month ban.
Deepak Khadka was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £83 after admitting to the offence on Lockwood Drive on January 2, 2025, with his guilty plea being taken into account.
The court heard the 50-year-old of Cobbetts Close was caught behind the wheel of a Toyota with front and rear damaged bumpers.
The front nearside bumper was “totally detached from the bodywork” while the rear offside had holes and sharp edges that could “involve a danger of injury”.
Finally, a Brookwood man has admitting to two counts of driving while a child was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police stopped Irfan Toor after spotting the offence on Connaught Road in Brookwood on December 2.
The 43-year-old of Mainstone Crescent was fined £292 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a £117 surcharge.
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