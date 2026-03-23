A new spin studio has opened at Woking Leisure Centre.
The refurbishment forms part of a wider £1.2million ongoing investment into the centre, aimed at improving health and fitness facilities for the local community.
Managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Woking Borough Council, the centre will benefit from a wide range of improvements, including upgrades across the gym and group exercise studios.
To celebrate the new spin studio, local councillor Ellen Nicholson visited the centre alongside Kim Valente, a talented local athlete who is part of the Everyone Active Sporting Champions programme, to experience the new studio.
The upgraded space features state-of-the-art Keiser bikes, alongside a modernised studio with enhanced lighting and sound.
Members can enjoy a wide range of instructor-led spin classes in the new studio, with virtual spin and Les Mills also available, offering a wider variety of cycling sessions.
Daniel Healy, contract manager at Woking Leisure Centre, said: “We’re delighted to showcase our brand-new spin studio and welcome Councillor Ellen Nicholson and sporting champion Kim Valente to the centre.
“The new space will give our members an even better group cycling experience and encourage more people in the community to stay active.”
Cllr Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, added: “This new spin studio is an exciting first milestone in the centre’s wider refurbishment, and it was great fun to try out the new equipment. I’m delighted to see these improvements taking shape and to know they’ll benefit residents for years to come.”
The new spin studio forms part of the first phase of the centre’s refurbishment programme, which also includes improvements to the multi-purpose studio and reception area, with further upgrades across the centre set to be completed later this year.
During the refurbishment period, members will be given access to nearby gym facilities, including Woking Sportsbox and Eastwood Leisure Centre.
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