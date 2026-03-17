A new craft and food show will celebrate local producers this June.
The event, showcasing the very best of Surrey and South East makers, producers and creatives, will launch as the Surrey Country Craft and Food Show at Loseley Park from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 June, 10am to 5pm daily.
The show will champion local craftsmanship and bring together food producers and makers from across the region, giving visitors the chance to meet the people behind the products, discover locally made goods and enjoy fresh flavours inspired by the area set against one of Surrey’s most historic backdrops.
Show organiser Steve Mitchell said: “This show is all about celebrating the incredible talent we have in Surrey and the surrounding region.
“It gives visitors the chance to meet local makers and producers, hear their stories and support independent businesses, all while enjoying a family day out in a beautiful setting.
“We wanted to make it an affordable and accessible outing for families with free tickets for children and free parking.
“With many heritage crafts now listed on the ‘Red List of Endangered Crafts’ it’s more than ever that we need to celebrate and support these wonderful craft traditions and skillsets.”
Visitors can expect local artisan shopping with more than 130 stallholders, many from Surrey and the surrounding counties. Craftspeople will demonstrate traditional skills including basketry, willow weaving and woodcarving, celebrating techniques passed down through generations.
The show is set to be a memorable family day out with live music, traditional fairground rides at the weekend, giant outdoor games and a striking free-flying falconry display.
Early bird adult tickets are from £8. Children under 16 go free with a paying adult. Advance tickets are flexible and valid for any one day of the show.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thecraftshows.co.uk
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