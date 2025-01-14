Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0015: Erection of single-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration. 1 Chuters Close, Byfleet
Goldsworth Park
2025/0006: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 21 Frenchs Wells, Horsell
2024/0886: Erection of rear conservatory. 3 Wyndham Road
Heathlands
2025/0020: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a detached garage. Rowan Cottage, 6 Foxes Path, Sutton Green
Horsell
2024/0915: Erection of a first-floor extension over existing attached garage. 42 Common Close, Horsell
2024/0921: Erection of two-storey hipped roof front extension, two-storey rear addition, single-storey side and rear extension along with a replacement hipped roof with 9no front, side and rear roof lights and alterations to external fenestration and materials following demolition of single-storey side and rear extension. 23 Brockenhurst Close
Knaphill
2025/0016: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 2.7m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.7m. 52 Victoria Road
Mount Hermon
2024/0944: Insertion of garage window. Manor Heath , Knowl Hill
2025/0002: Erection of detached double garage. Mallards, Hockering Road
2024/0889: Installation of twelve rapid electric vehicle charging stations and ancillary equipment within the car park of Lion Shopping Park, including three fully accessible EV charging bays. Lion Retail Park, 151 Oriental Road
2024/0951: Erection of single-storey rear extension. Roshni , Maybury Hill
Pyrford
2025/0007: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 3.8m, maximum height of 3.3m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.3m. 5 Windsor Way
2024/0938: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable acommodation. Roseview, 4 The Oaks, West Byfleet
St John’s
2025/0010: Erection of two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 21 Beacon Hill
2025/0004: Fenestration alterations to replace windows along all the elevations. Causeway Court