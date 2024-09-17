A formerly stray young Jack Russell is looking for a very specific forever home that has experience of having terriers, is adults only, and where there are no cats or other small pets.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, said: “We have very limited history on Trixie’s background. She’s a young terrier, approximately 18 month old, who thrives on being busy and active.
“She is able to learn quickly and requires an owner who can meet her physical and mental energy needs appropriately.
“She is social around dogs and people, but requires an adult only home. She may be able to live with another neutered dog, pending successful meetings at the centre.
“Once Trixie has built a bond with her carers she enjoys strokes and snuggles with them.
“Trixie really loves water. She will happily get in our doggy pools at the centre and will even squeeze herself into a bucket if it has water in! Trixie has been on walks away from the centre.
“She will say hello to dogs and people and continue happily on with her walk. She also had a little swim in the ponds.
“Trixie shows good signs of being house trained, preferring to toilet away from her bedding, but she is likely to need support with this in a home.
“She can relax and sleep in her kennel during the day and this will need to be supported in a home to ensure she is properly rested.
“We do not know how Trixie will adapt to being at home alone so this would need to be introduced gradually to her. Trixie will need her own private, enclosed garden for off lead fun and scent games.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Trixie, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.