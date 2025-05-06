Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0279: Erection of a single storey and part first-floor rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Proposed white render to rear elevation and alterations to external materials. Marstan , 60 Oyster Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0308: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing shed. 46 Petersham Avenue, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0304: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions following the demolition of the existing garage and outbuildings. Erection of 3No front and 1No rear dormer windows, raising of the ridge height and insertion of side and rear rooflights. Proposed front porch and alterations to fenestration and changes to external materials. Little Gables, Highfield Road, West Byfleet
2025/0252: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions and front porch following demolition of existing extensions and carport, erection of roof extensions including raising of the eaves and ridge height, erection of front boundary wall and sliding gate, external alterations and alterations to fenestration. Tudor House , 89 Station Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0238: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. Alterations to fenestration. 57 Board School Road, Woking
2025/0271: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and enlargement of front porch. 9 Bentham Avenue, Sheerwater
2025/0296: Erection of a part single-storey, part two-storey first-floor rear extension. Extension to side return to align in parallel with proposed 2 metre extension at the rear of the property. Installation of new stairway access to the existing loft. All materials, brickwork, external rendering, windows and doors to match the existing property. 75 Courtenay Road, Woking
2025/0335: Prior approval under the provisions of Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for change of use from Commercial, Business and Service (Use Class E) to Dwellinghouses (Use Class C3) to provide 27x residential units. 6 Church Street West, Woking
Heathlands
2025/0318: Erection of a single-storey front infill extension. 3 St Johns Court, Connaught Road, Brookwood
2025/0281: Garage conversion to habitable accomodation. Alterations to front porch. 1 High Gardens, Hook Heath, Woking
2025/0320: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
2025/0303: Erection of a two-storey front and single-storey rear extension with associated roof alterations. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 5 Egley Road
2025/0299: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory and garage. Proposed side dormer window and insertion of side rooflights. Erection of front bay window. 13 Saunders Lane
2025/0305: Erection of a two-storey side extension and insertion of front rooflight. 12 Evelyn Close, Woking
2025/0237: Erection of a bungalow to the rear of 111 Hawthorn Road. 111 Hawthorn Road
2025/0328: Listed Building Consent for the removal of a single first-floor internal partition wall. Cross Lanes Farm, Guildford Road
Hoe Valley
2025/0287: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing rear conservatory. 22 Vicarage Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2025/0330: Erection of a two-storey front extension and replacement roof. Alterations to fenestration. Three Elms, Horsell Rise
2025/0224: Display of 1 externally illuminated Estate Totem "directory" Sign with Gabion base. Land adjacent to Unit 15, Goldsworth Park Trading Estste, Kestrel Way
2025/0183: Formation of 2No rear dormer windows and insertion of 2No front rooflights. 86A Arthurs Bridge Road
Mount Hermon
2025/0312: Installation of air conditioning condensor unit. Manor Heath, Knowl Hill
Pyrford
2025/0331: Erection of a first-floor side extension. 45 Windsor Way
2025/0269: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Alterations to fenestration. 3 Berkeley Gardens, West Byfleet
St John’s
2025/0243: Erection of a single-storey rear wrap-around extension. 29 Royal Oak Road
