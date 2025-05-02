As part of the nation’s VE Day celebrations today (Thursday, 8 May), the Mayor of Woking met local veteran Ronald Chapman to hear his wartime memories and honour his and a generation’s service.
Born and raised in Woking, Ronald, aged 101, went to school in Knaphill and joined West Surrey's, Queens Regiment the day before his eighteenth birthday in 1943.
Ronald served across Italy, Egypt and Yugoslavia, earning military service medals including the Italian Star, 1939-1945 Star and war medal.
In a moving meeting in the Mayor’s Parlour, Ronald shared stories and memories from the front line and spoke about the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for freedom.
Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, said: "It was a true honour to meet Ronald and his family to hear first-hand about his extraordinary life and service.
“As we approach the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, it is fitting we pay tribute to those who, like Ronald, served our country and continue to inspire future generations."
Ronald added: “I was truly honoured that the Mayor invited me to share my stories over some tea. It’s a privilege to talk about my experience and ensure the courage and sacrifice of those who served is never forgotten.”
To mark VE Day, on Monday (5 May) vintage military vehicles were displayed in Woking town centre, offering visitors a glimpse into wartime history.
Meanwhile, in Jubilee Square, seating and tables were available for residents and visitors to pause, reflect and relax.
A special commemorative VE Day flag flew proudly from the Civic Offices as a mark of respect to those who gave so much.
Keith Tarling will parade the Royal Naval Association Woking Branch Standard with other shipmates at St Ann's Hill Park, Chertsey, where a beacon will be lit by the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey and other dignitaries to commemorate VE Day today, and on Sunday (11 May) at the 80th VE Day Royal British Legion Parade at Guildford Cathedral.
Surrey Heath Borough Council will join the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day today.
A short ceremony will take place at Surrey Heath House in the morning, and residents are invited to observe a two-minute silence at 9am to honour the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of those who secured peace in Europe 80 years ago.
The Mayor of Surrey Heath, Councillor Sarbie Kang said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a day of historic significance, we pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who secured peace in Europe.
“We also recognise the enduring spirit of our nation and the community spirit that continues to define us.
“A flag-raising ceremony will be held at the Surrey Heath House on 8 May, and we invite everyone to join us in remembrance and gratitude and honour this important anniversary with patriotic pride.
“We know that many VE Day events are also taking place across our borough, and we thank all those who are coming together to commemorate this special day.
“Together, we remember.”