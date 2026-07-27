A Guildford school has been granted permission to build a new sports centre to replace its current “unsafe and obsolete” facilities.
Kings College School received the green light from Guildford Borough Council to knock down its existing sports halls and build a modern facility in their place.
Planning documents note that the current sports facilities have been identified to have reinforced autoclave aerated concrete (RAAC) roof structures, rendering them unsafe to use.
The new two-storey centre will feature an extended four-court sports hall, a gym and teaching space. It will serve the current school population of 566 pupils and be available for wider community use outside school hours.
Planning documents noted the roofs had undergone structural strengthening works to allow the facilities to remain open, but this was only a temporary fix, meaning a replacement must be installed by the end of 2028.
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