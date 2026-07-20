Residents are divided over plans to create a 25-space car park in a small village. A planning application to set up the car park in a field by the William IV pub on Little London, Albury has been earmarked for approval by planning officers.
Despite falling within the green belt, officers deemed the benefits would outweigh any impacts on the surrounding countryside.
However, residents were split, with 70 objections lodged against and 79 comments in favour.
One opposing the scheme wrote: “The field in question currently contributes to the openness of the countryside and forms part of the rural setting of the area.”
However, another said: “With pubs closing in record numbers it is fantastic to have a successful and thriving establishment on our doorstep.”
It was set to be discussed at Guildford Borough Council’s planning meeting yesterday (Wednesday, July 22).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.