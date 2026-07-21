Woking’s homelessness charity York Road Project is to invite Andy Burnham to see its work at first hand after the new Prime Minister pledged to end rough sleeping.
York Road Project provides support for rough sleepers in Woking and the surrounding area, supporting 181 individuals in the last 12 months alone. Some 75 of those were rough sleeping.
It was one of 78 UK charities who co-signed a letter, written by Homeless Link, urging the new Prime Minister to embrace a “national Housing First philosophy”.
“It is obvious to anyone who works in the sector that you cannot help someone rough sleeping if you do not have accommodation to offer them,” said Cherisse Dealtry, York Road Project’s chief executive.
“However, you can’t stop at housing. People’s needs go well beyond a roof over their head. It’s our staff who change people’s lives, highly personalised support that ends rough sleeping for each individual.”
The charity is calling for a national approach bringing together health, housing, financial advice and personal support services.
“We believe in the power of community,” said Cherisse. “Homelessness charities can’t end rough sleeping alone. Housing should come first, but by itself it’s not enough.
“We’re lucky in Woking: we live in a really generous community. This is an area where people believe rough sleeping can be ended, and they’re right.
“But it will take more funding, more connection between services, and more belief that every local resident matters equally, regardless of their personal situation.
“We’re pleased that that’s now the message coming from Number 10, and we’d love to invite Andy Burnham to come to Woking and see how we’re delivering that in practice.”
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