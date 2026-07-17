The summer holidays are almost upon us, which means that it’s time to get the Heath Week dates in your diaries.
Heath Week is an annual series of events run by Thames Basin Heaths Partnership to celebrate the wildlife and natural beauty of the Thames Basin Heaths.
Taking place from Saturday (25 July) to Sunday, 2 August, the celebration brings together communities across Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire. There are free guided walks, wildlife trails, live animal demonstrations, quizzes, arts and crafts and other family-friendly activities.
All are designed to raise awareness of an internationally important heathland habitat.
Communications officer, Thames Basin Heaths Partnership, Nicola said: "Heath Week is about helping visitors discover the incredible wildlife on their doorstep in fun and interactive ways.
“Whatever your age, and whatever your interest, we have an event for you. Join us in exploring not only the wildlife and recreational importance of the Thames Basin Heaths but the years of historical activity that has shaped them.
“By connecting visitors with nature and the heathland landscape we hope to inspire shared responsibility in protecting them.
“We’d love for you to join us!”
Last year’s events attracted more than 1,000 people and local residents that attended spoke positively about their experiences.
“The part we loved most about the events was the chance to meet and talk to people who knew so much about the heaths and wildlife – they are so passionate and knowledgeable,” said one.
Take a look at the week-long programme of events dedicated to protecting one of the South East's most important landscapes.
Discover the vital role that the Thames Basin Heaths play in supporting rare ground-nesting birds such as the nightjar, woodlark and Dartford warbler, not to mention the fantastic insects, reptiles, amphibians and plant species that call heathland home.
Find an event near you at www.tbhpartnership.org.uk/events/
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