Woking Theatre has announced who will join pantomime legend Brian Conley in this year's production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
When Goldilocks' circus comes under threat from an evil rival circus owner, she and her circus friends must battle to save their beloved Big Top. Will they succeed? All seems lost until three brilliant bears join the gang!
For four weeks only, Woking Theatre will be transformed into a sensational circus where everything is possible and anything could - and will - happen.
This festive extravaganza will be packed with riotous comedy, extraordinary special effects, hair-raising stunts and awe-inspiring circus acts.
Brian’s daughter Lucy Conley will return as Goldilocks and they will be joined by renowned dame David Robbins as Dame Betty Barnum, panto baddie Gary Milner as Baron Von Blackheart and magician Phil Hitchcock as The Magical Mysterioso.
Lucy Conley began her professional career aged 12, starring as Tommy Cooper's daughter alongside David Threlfall and Amanda Redman in ITV's Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This.
With a lifelong passion for comedy, she went on to win gold at the Destination Imagination Comedy Improv UK Nationals in 2018 at 16 years old.
Outside the pantomime season Lucy regularly performs jazz and stand-up comedy at Brasserie Zédel's Crazy Coqs in Piccadilly Circus.
David Robbins trained in stage management with a focus on wardrobe and prop making before touring as a puppeteer with Dragon Island and directing the Dab Hand Puppet Company.
His theatre credits include Whistle Down the Wind, Doctor Dolittle, The Rocky Horror Show and Goodbye Mr Chips, as well as work with the Chichester Festival Theatre, Thorpe Park and P&O Cruises.
He regularly appears as the dame in pantomimes across the UK and works year-round as a professional wig maker designing his own costumes and wigs.
Gary Milner's stage career has taken him from Broadway, where he appeared in Doctor Zhivago, to leading roles in the West End, including in Mamma Mia!, Evita, Chicago and Imagine This, as well as productions at the Donmar Warehouse, Menier Chocolate Factory, Almeida Theatre and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Phil Hitchcock is a celebrated magician and illusionist with an illustrious career spanning more than three decades.
Known for blending mesmerising illusions with humour, he was invited to perform for Siegfried and Roy at the Tropicana in Las Vegas.
Also joining the cast are sensational roller-skating duo Gina and Lester, whose thrilling act combines speed, precision and trust to create breathtaking performances.
Laura McMillan, venue director at Woking Theatres and Cinema, said: "I was fortunate enough to see Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Milton Keynes Theatre last Christmas and was completely blown away by the production.
“It's a spectacular show packed with laugh-out-loud comedy, breathtaking circus acts and real festive magic. We're so excited to be bringing it to Woking Theatre this Christmas, and with the brilliant Brian Conley leading such a fantastic cast, I know our audiences are in for an unforgettable festive treat!”
For tickets visit atgtickets.com/woking
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