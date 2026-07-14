Brookwood Cemetery has been awarded the coveted Green Flag Award as it is officially recognised as one of the best parks in the country.
It is one of a record-breaking 2,391 sites in the UK to achieve the award this year – a fantastic testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of the team who care for this green space, ensuring it is maintained to a high standard for visitors and residents to enjoy.
Brookwood Cemetery has also achieved the Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management and promotion of its historic features.
Paul Todd MBE, Green Flag award manager at Keep Britain Tidy, said: “Parks are essential public spaces that support our wellbeing, our communities and our economy.
“Brookwood Cemetery has shown what can be achieved when our parks are properly supported and managed. As we celebrate 30 years of the Green Flag Award, we want every community to have access to green spaces like this that are safe, welcoming and maintained to a high standard.
"Congratulations to everyone involved."
The Green Flag Award scheme, which is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under contract from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the UK and around the world.
Brookwood Cemetery manager, Avril Kirby, said: “It is a privilege to manage this site and I’m thrilled to receive both the Green Flag Award and the Green Heritage Site Accreditation for a third time.
“Brookwood Cemetery is unlike any other cemetery or graveyard you will come across. It comprises 220 acres of historic parkland and woodland and is home to several rare and internationally important plant species.
“I am enormously grateful and proud of the team involved in maintaining Brookwood Cemetery’s natural beauty, while also balancing and caring for the needs of the bereaved, who we continue to serve daily.
“The cemetery is open seven days a week from 8am to 5pm and everyone is welcome to benefit from the peace and tranquility of our award-winning site.”
Brookwood Cemetery is the largest cemetery in the UK and was established in 1852 by the London Necropolis Company.
A Grade I listed park and garden, the unique cemetery in the heart of Surrey continues to serve as a resting place for people of all faiths and none and is open daily for visitors to explore.
Brookwood Cemetery has received both the Green Flag Award and the Green Heritage Site Accreditation twice before, in 2022 and 2024 (judging is carried out every two years).
On Saturday, 12 September 2026, the doors of some of the cemetery’s historic mausoleums will be open for the public to take peek inside as part of the annual Heritage Open Days campaign.
For further information, visit brookwoodcemetery.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.