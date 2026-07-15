The 300-square-metre attraction will be the largest Venchi venue across the MSC Cruises fleet, with seating for more than 60 guests. Visitors will be able to create their own personalised chocolate bars, watch Venchi chocolate experts at work and enjoy handcrafted chocolates, premium Italian gelato, crêpes and chocolate-inspired cocktails. The venue will also serve Italian espresso, speciality coffees, freshly prepared croissants and crêpes throughout the day.