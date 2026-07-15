MSC World Asia, which begins sailing the Mediterranean on December 4, will include a 300-square-metre Venchi destination combining a chocolate boutique, café and artisanal gelateria.
The 300-square-metre attraction will be the largest Venchi venue across the MSC Cruises fleet, with seating for more than 60 guests. Visitors will be able to create their own personalised chocolate bars, watch Venchi chocolate experts at work and enjoy handcrafted chocolates, premium Italian gelato, crêpes and chocolate-inspired cocktails. The venue will also serve Italian espresso, speciality coffees, freshly prepared croissants and crêpes throughout the day.
The partnership brings the 147-year-old Italian chocolatier to an MSC World Class ship for the first time. Founded in 1878, Venchi is known for its premium chocolates and artisan gelato, offering more than 350 chocolate recipes and 90 gelato flavours.
MSC Cruises said the collaboration reflects its commitment to expanding its onboard food and drink offering through partnerships with leading culinary brands.
Among the exclusive treats will be a new gelato flavour, Crunchy Waves, created especially for MSC Cruises. The company said the dessert combines "three distinctive layers" to create a playful "sand and sea" effect.
To celebrate the partnership, Crunchy Waves will be available in selected Venchi stores, including in the UK, from August 1 to 31 before becoming a permanent feature aboard MSC World Asia when the ship enters service.
MSC World Asia will sail seven-night Mediterranean cruises from December 4, with embarkation available from Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Genoa, Marseille, Messina and Valletta.
MSC Cruises relocated its UK and Ireland headquarters to Export House in Victoria Square, Woking, in January 2025, citing the town's excellent transport links and regenerated town centre as key reasons for the move.
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