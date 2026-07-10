A new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) will be introduced across parts of Woking town centre, subject to formal adoption by Council later this month.
The move follows approval by the Executive at its meeting on Thursday last week (9 July) and marks a significant step towards preventing and tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town centre.
A PSPO allows councils to restrict or prohibit specific behaviours in public areas where they are causing ongoing nuisance or having a detrimental impact on a community’s quality of life.
The decision follows a six-week public consultation that attracted 362 responses. More than 80 per cent of respondents supported the introduction of a PSPO, with 76 per cent stating ASB was having a negative impact on the local community.
If adopted by council, the PSPO would provide additional powers to deter and address issues such alcohol-related intimidation, threatening or disruptive group activity and the use of face coverings (excluding for medical, religious, or health and safety-related coverings) in a way that causes fear or is intended to hide the identity of anyone acting in an anti-social way.
Cllr Steve Greentree, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for community safety, said: “The response has demonstrated strong support for preventing and tackling anti-social behaviour in Woking town centre.
"Whilst Woking has been recognised as one of the safest towns in the UK, we recognise the impact that persistent anti-social behaviour can have on residents, businesses and visitors, and are committed to taking action to address it.
“The PSPO will help us tackle the issues identified and complement the ongoing work of Surrey Police and our partners to ensure the town centre remains a place where everyone feels safe.”
Council will consider formally adopting the PSPO at its meeting on Thursday, 23 July with the intention of introducing the measures later in the year.
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