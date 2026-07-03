The late 1970s were an era of big change in pop after the decade’s earlier domination by glam rock followed by disco.
Coming first was punk rock, with a jarring musical style plus clothes and songs that challenged the establishment, followed by new wave, which was more acceptable to the ear but still new to the radio.
Capturing the spirit of the time are Class Of ‘79, appearing at the Fiery Bird in Woking on July 17 from 7pm until 10.30pm with support from Chris Pope.
The members of Class Of ’79 have played in punk and new wave bands including Eddie and the Hot Rods, The Rezillos, Department S, UK Subs, The Selecter and The Godfathers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.