Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Old Woking which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.
A black Skoda Octavia and a blue Kawasaki ZX motorcycle came into a collision on Old Woking Road around 7pm last Friday, July 3.
The motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, is receiving ongoing treatment in hospital.
No arrests have been made but police are keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage.
“We are particularly interested in the manner of driving and riding of the two vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision,” said a spokesperson.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting PR/45260079498 or get in touch via the 24/7 chat service on www.surrey.police.uk
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