A true taste of Italy will be coming to The Lighthouse on Saturday (11 July).
Rosa Farrugia, a Ms GB Surrey finalist, has organised a “Nonna’s Kitchen” supper club in support of The Lighthouse charity, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Church Path venue.
All proceeds will go towards the Back to Life appeal, which is helping to build belonging and hope within the local community.
“Growing up in Woking as part of an Italian family, food was never just about eating,” Rosa says. “It was how we celebrated, comforted one another, welcomed guests and kept our traditions alive. Those memories have stayed with me and inspired everything I'm doing today.
“I entered Ms Great Britain this year looking for a new challenge for a woman in her 40s. I never imagined it would help me find my voice or give me a platform to make a difference.
“As a Ms Great Britain Surrey finalist and ambassador for The Lighthouse in Woking, I realised my purpose was bringing people together through food and giving others the confidence to cook. That led to the creation of Nonna's Kitchen.
“Nonna's Kitchen is a series of authentic Italian supper clubs raising money for The Lighthouse. The aim is simple: to recreate the feeling of sitting around an Italian family table, where everyone is welcome. The food is prepared by real Italian grandmothers from our community.
“Our first evening celebrates the humble tomato. Guests will enjoy aperitivo with an Aperol Spritz or mocktail, homemade pasta pomodoro or pasta amatriciana, pollo cacciatore with roasted potatoes and tomato salad, followed by a fruit tart.
“Vegetarian options are available, and tickets must be booked in advance. Two more evenings are planned for Saturday, 22 August and Saturday, 26 September.”
Rosa, who grew up locally, adds: “Community led initiatives are close to my heart as a small business owner and local resident,” Rosa adds. “Every day I meet people from all walks of life.
“That's what inspired me to start creating three-minute cooking videos on social media. Every video begins with me pouring a glass of bubbly before I even start cooking.
“It has become my trademark, and now I'm often recognised as the girl who always pours a drink before she cooks!
“My Ms Great Britain journey has been incredibly rewarding. I was honoured to receive the Ms Surrey Great Britain Personality Award and the Sisterhood Award for raising the most money for charity among the Surrey finalists.
“More importantly, it gave me a platform to turn my passion into something that brings people together.
“My hope is that everyone leaves Nonna's Kitchen with more than just a full stomach. I hope they leave feeling they've spent an evening around an Italian family table, be inspired to cook and connect with others.
“If we can do that, we've achieved exactly what we set out to do.”
If you have any allergy or dietary requirements, or questions about the event, contact [email protected]
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