Byfleet and West Byfleet
T1: Oak - Reduce 1 lowest limb by 2-3m to balance crown (Works subject to TPO 626/0021/1959). 17 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet, KT14 6PW. TREE/2026/8146
T1 - Oak: Severe decline reduce removing all dying limbs by 6-7m to remove risk of branch failure as dieback has covering of epicormic. T2 - Sweet Chestnut: Remove X2 lowest limbs over garden. (Works subject to TPO 626/0054/1962). 2 Starwood Close, West Byfleet, KT14 6QB. TREE/2026/8147
Canalside
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. 71 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, GU21 5PB. PLAN/2026/0452
T1 : Scots Pine - Fell to ground level. (Works subject to TPO/0003/2023). Ferndale, 14A Woodham Waye, Woodham, Surrey, GU21 5SW. TREE/2026/8151
Goldsworth Park
Oak tree rear garden : Crown reduce up to 1.5m and crown thin up to 15%. (Works subject to TPO/0028/2008). 3 Knightswood, Woking, GU21 3PU. TREE/2026/8134
Heathlands
Display of 1 no. internally illuminated fascia sign, 3 no. halo illuminated banners, 1 no. externally illuminated pylon sign and new illuminated entrance portal. Star Hill Garage, Wych Hill, Woking, GU22 0EU. PLAN/2025/0632
Construction of 3 x 2-storey detached dwellings with garages following demolition of existing buildings including one single storey dwelling and two mobile homes. Stable Yard, Guildford Road, Mayford, Woking, GU22 0SD. PLAN/2026/0156
Erection of a detached single storey garage following demolition of a single-storey garage and outbuilding. 110 Westfield Road, Westfield, Woking, GU22 9QP. PLAN/2026/0468
T1: Scots Pine - Fell tree is in very poor condition. T2: Scots Pine - Fell tree is in poor condition. T3: Scots Pine - Fell to ground level as part of group of 3 trees (Works subject to TPO 626/0387/1991). Sandown House, Cedar Road, Woking, GU22 0JJ. TREE/2026/8140
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a outdoor swimming pool, outbuilding and greenhouse. Deerswood, Clodhouse Hill, Worplesdon, GU22 0QS. PLAN/2026/0451
Horsell
Erection of single storey side and rear extensions following demolition of existing garage. Removal of 1No. chimney stack and alterations to fenestration. The Bungalow, South Road, Horsell, GU21 4JT. PLAN/2026/0455
T1: Oak tree - Reduce canopy by up to 2 meters, thin canopy by approximately 15% to allow light to pass through and enter the property. Lift canopy by removing 2x lower limbs. (Works within Waldens Park Road Conservation area). Bowness, Church Hill, Horsell, GU21 4QE. TREE/2026/8153
Erection of a part two storey, part single storey side/rear extension and associated fenestration following demolition of existing car port. 12 Elm Close, Horsell, GU21 4TG. PLAN/2026/0386
T1: Indian Bean - Reduce and re balance crown by up to 2m to maintain balanced canopy, improve weight distribution across the crown, and reduce future branch failure (Works subject to TPO/626/0035/1963). Castle Lodge, Castle Road, Horsell, GU21 4ET. TREE/2026/8145
Hoe Valley
Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 3 St Peters Road, Old Woking, GU22 9JG. PLAN/2026/0447
Retention of a front porch extension. 39 Rydens Way, Old Woking, GU22 9DG. PLAN/2026/0410
Knaphill
Erection of a single storey rear extension. Proposed loft conversion and rear dormer with Juliet balcony following part demolition and replacement of existing dormer.
Erection of a front porch with white render finish and alterations to fenestration. 16 Sparvell Road, Knaphill, GU21 2RR. PLAN/2026/0458
Mount Hermon
Installation of timber entrance gates at a height of 1.8m and gate posts at a height of 2m. Bramshill, Onslow Crescent, Woking. PLAN/2026/0437
Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room. 19 Woodlands, Woking, GU22 7RU. PLAN/2026/0460
Pyrford
Erection of a single storey rear extension. 5 Grafton Close, West Byfleet, KT14 6DG. PLAN/2026/0367
Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room with new pitched roof. 29 Princess Road, Maybury, Woking, GU22 8EN. PLAN/2026/0475
St Johns
Erection of a single storey side extension. 36 Amis Road, St Johns, Woking, GU21 8TN. PLAN/2026/0453
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a hip-gable roof extension, insertion of front roof light, removal of chimney and insertion of a new side window. Speldhurst, Kingsway Avenue, Woking, GU21 6NX. PLAN/2026/0456
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