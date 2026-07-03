A man who died on a Woking street last week suffered a cardiac arrest, police have confirmed.
Police were called to Sheerwater around 6.20pm last Wednesday (June 26) after receiving a report of a concern for safety with part of Albert Drive being cordoned off.
Officers carried out CPR on a man in his 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest in his garden.
They were soon assisted by paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service before the man, sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson confirmed details yesterday as the incident and police presence prompted local concerns.
The spokesperson said: “His next of kin have been informed and his death is not thought to be suspicious.”
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